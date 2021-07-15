Greece confirms 2,794 new coronavirus infections, 6 deaths; 132 on ventilators. 310 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,794 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 450,512 infections (daily change: +0.6%). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 159 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,633 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 6 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,819. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 132 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 84.1% pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,740 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 112 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +12%). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 86.

The median age of new infections is 42 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).