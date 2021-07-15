July 16, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Greece confirms 2,794 new coronavirus infections, 6 deaths; 132 on ventilators. 310 new cases on Crete

July 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirmed 2,794 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 450,512 infections (daily change: +0.6%). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 159 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,633 to other confirmed cases. 

There are also 6 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,819. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 132 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 84.1% pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,740 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 112 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +12%). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 86. 

The median age of new infections is 42 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years). 

More Stories

Greece sees surge of international arrivals in June

July 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirms 2,938 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 7 deaths; 135 in ICUs. 323 new cases on Crete

July 14, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 3,109 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 4 deaths; 133 on ventilators. 284 new cases on Crete

July 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece confirms 2,794 new coronavirus infections, 6 deaths; 132 on ventilators. 310 new cases on Crete

July 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece sees surge of international arrivals in June

July 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirms 2,938 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 7 deaths; 135 in ICUs. 323 new cases on Crete

July 14, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 3,109 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 4 deaths; 133 on ventilators. 284 new cases on Crete

July 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom