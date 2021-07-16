July 17, 2021

Covid test mandatory for unvaccinated returning from islands

July 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Unvaccinated travellers returning to mainland Greece from the islands will have to present a negative self-test or a rapid test in order to board a ferry, according to a joint ministerial decision issued on Friday.

The same rule applies for those using sea taxis.

The decision comes amid concerns that Greek and foreign tourists traveling to and from the islands are driving the spike in coronavirus infections. 

To avoid delays in ferry schedules the Greek Coast Guard, which has been put in charge of checking that public health safety measures are being upheld at ports, is urging travellers to arrive at least an hour and a half ahead of their departure time. 

