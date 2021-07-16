Greece confirms 2,691 new coronavirus infections, 14 deaths; 123 in ICUs. 275 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,691 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 11 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 453,200 infections (daily change: +0.6%). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 167 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,721 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 14 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,833. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 123 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 87 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,751 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 101 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -9.82 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 92.

The median age of new infections is 42 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).