Very high risk of fire on Saturday, Civil Protection says

A warning for very high risk of fire on Saturday was issued by the Civil Protection General Secretariat on Friday, as part of its regular warnings during the summer.

The high-risk areas it listed include the Attica Region (particularly the islands in this region, including Kythira), the Peloponnese (particularly Laconia and Messinia, SE and SW of the peninsula), and Crete (particularly Chania, NW).

Civil Protection has warned regional and local authorities to be on high alert, and reminded citizens to be very careful outdoors in case they start a fire inadvertently and to call the Fire Brigade at 199 if they become aware of one.