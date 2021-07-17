Boat travel requirements recapped by Shipping Ministry

Travellers to the islands or those using sea taxis and smaller boats must provide vaccination or negative coronavirus test proof and show up at ports at least 1.5 hours ahead of departure, the Shipping & Island Policy Ministry said.

Specifically, travellers by boat must observe the following requirements:

– Have completed full vaccination at least 14 days prior to the travel date, and provide such a certificate, OR

– Have completed a test with negative results – a PCR test up to 72 hours before departure time and a rapid test up to 48 hours before departure – and present a certificate of this, OR

– Show proof of recovery 30 days after they were first diagnosed positive (the certificate must be valid for the next 180 days) or a certificate of a negative self-test carried out up to 24 hours before departure time.