Foreign tourist arrivals in Greece totaled 2.3 million so far, minister says

Around 2.3 million tourists have visited Greece so far this year, Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zaharaki said on Monday.

Germany was once again the top country of incoming tourism, with 412,000 arrivals, while the Poland market was a big surprise totaling 202,000 so far, from a total of 295,000 in 2020.

Tourist arrivals from the United States totaled 100,000.

Zaharaki said incoming tourism fell 78.2% in 2020 totaling 7,406,000, from 34,005,000 in 2019.