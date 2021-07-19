Plakiotakis: Coast guard responsible for the checks

Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis on Monday in an interview with a TV station stated that “The Coast Guard has assumed the responsibility for the passengers checks in ferries because they were found to be deficient”.

Commenting the restriction measures imposed in Mykonos he said that “specific measures and for a short period were assumed. It is better a small period with measures instead of the loss of an entire tourist season” Plakiotakis said.

Referring to the checks in ferries he said that approximately 2,500 passengers did not get on board in the last three days as they did not have the necessary documents

Plakiotakis said that the checks will continue to be carried out without any complacency and asked for the passengers’ cooperation in order to protect their and their families’ health.