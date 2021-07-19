Platform for freedom pass opens on Tuesday

The platform for the 150-euro prepaid freedom pass for the age group 18-24 that will get the first dose of the vaccine will open on Tuesday 20 July, stated Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis to the radio station Parapolitika on Monday.

“The young people will have to access gov.gr to fill in their application with their Taxisnet passwords.

Regarding the government’s initiative to offer a prepaid 150-euro card from the first dose of the vaccination, the minister said that sometimes speed is important when you give an incentive adding that “we have trust in the young and we know that those that will chose to get the first dose will also do the second.

On the possibility of a third dose of the vaccine, Pierrakakis said that “we are ready to meet any challenge”.