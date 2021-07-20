Greece registers 3,565 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 9 deaths; 121 in ICUs. 334 new cases on Crete

Greece registered 3,565 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 463,473 infections (daily change: +1.00 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 123 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,318 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 9 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,867. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 121 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 89.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,765 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 136 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -3.55 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 121.

The median age of new infections is 42 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).