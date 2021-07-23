Minoan Lines: 100% of Employees Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Greek passenger shipping company Minoan Lines recently announced that 100 percent of its staff has been vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19).

“One hundred percent of our employees in our central offices and port agencies have completed at least the first dose of the vaccine,” Minoan Lines CEO Antonis Maniadakis said.

“During these unprecedented circumstances, it is important for all of us to show a high sense of responsibility, since collective immunity is the only way to stop the pandemic,” he added.

Minoan guarantees clean air on board

Minoan Lines has adopted a series of precautionary measures as part of its special management plan to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and offer its passengers a safe travel experience.

The company’s management plan includes usage of advanced air purification and filtration systems on board its ferries for: the frequent natural ventilation of all cabins after cleaning for at least one hour before new passengers arrive; the frequent natural ventilation of all public areas during the journey; and the continuous operation of artificial ventilation in all areas of the ship with the supply of 100 percent fresh air.

Minoan Lines has installed HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters in all its catamaran-type vessels.

It should be mentioned that Minoan Lines has received RINA’s Biosafety Trust Certification for the measures it has adopted to prevent and control the spread of infections in public areas.

Moreover, the company recently announced that it is offering a 50 percent discount on ferry tickets of vaccinated persons aged between 18-25 who hold the Freedom Pass – Greece’s incentive program – until September 30.

More details are available on the company’s website at https://www.minoan.gr/.