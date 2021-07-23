Tourism Minister: Vaccination Against Covid-19 Key to Keeping Greece Open

Vaccination is the key to keeping the country open for tourists, said Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis, during his two-day visit to the island of Crete, where he met with local authorities and tourism stakeholders.

“Vaccination is the only passport to keep the country open and the tourist product thriving… to preserve jobs, to boost tourist flows,” said Theoharis.

During working meetings with local professionals, the minister discussed tourism activities and bookings as well as infrastructure upgrades and modernization projects.

He reiterated that vaccination was vital for the safety of all: “This summer will be difficult and we will move forward, together. I am confident that Greek tourism will win this battle as well,” he said.

Theoharis also met with Crete Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis, and with Hersonissos and Heraklion mayors, Ioannis Segos and Vassilis Lambrinos, respectively, with whom he discussed ways to utilize Greece 2.0 recovery funds.

The minister concluded his tour with a visit to a local winery, underlining the importance of developing special interest forms of tourism which are linked to the primary sector.

news.gtp.gr