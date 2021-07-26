Greece set for another heatwave

Greece is set for another heatwave this week, with the temperature headed for the 40s, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) has warned in an emergency bulletin.

According to the EMY, a mass of warm air moving from North Africa will cause a significant rise in temperature from Tuesday. The high temperatures are expected to peak from Thursday, 29 July, to Tuesday, 3 August.

On Tuesday (27 July), temperatures will be particularly high in the west, centre and north of the country, with highest temperatures expected in the inland parts of Epirus and Thessaly (up to 39 to 40 degrees Celsius) and in central Macedonia (up to 38 to 39C). The Ionian Islands can expect temperatures of up to 35 to 36C.

On Wednesday (28 July), most of the country will experience high temperatures, of up to 40-41C in western Central Greece and Thessaly and up to 39-40C in Central Macedonia and inland Epirus. Temperatures will reach up to 37C in the Ionian, eastern Aegean and Dodecanese islands.

The high temperatures will continue across the country on Thursday (29 July), reaching 41-42C in western Central Greece and Thessaly and 40-41C in Central Macedonia and inland Epirus. Temperatures on the Ionian Islands will range from 38 to 40C and in the eastern Aegean and Dodecanese islands from 37 to 38C.

From Friday (30 July) until next Tuesday (3 August) the temperature will range at very high levels, with a maximum of 43C forecast in some mainland areas.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be at least 25 to 26C.