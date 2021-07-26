Greek gov’t raises minimum wage by 2%

The Greek cabinet on Monday approved a plan to raise a minimum wage by 2% from January 1, 2022, from 650 to 663 euros per month, or 773.5 euros if calculated by the fact that workers get paid 14 wages each year.

The decision was taken after completion of a consultation between social partners, research-scientific agencies and the Bank of Greece. Discussions were based on the ability of the economy and enterprises and the international situation.

“The Greek economy has suffered a deep recession because of the pandemic which came in continuation of an economic crisis. The goverment wants to support the purchasing power of workers without risking enterprises and job positions,” Labor and Social Affairs Minister Costis Hatzidakis said, adding: “Based on the results of the consultation, we approve a prudent raise that does not hinder the economy’s advance and preserves mininum wage at the middle of the EU list of countries. Employers and workers have the ability to agree to better wages through collective labor agreements. I know that this increase does not solve workers’ problems. But we follow the road of prudence until we overcome the consequences of the pandemic. I am certain that the government’s policy is the only one to really create preconditions for better payments.”

“Let me start with the first issue on our agenda that concerns the decisions of the Council of Ministers regarding the minimum wage. Despite the contrary suggestion of the representatives of the companies, the government decided for this year to increase the minimum wage by 2 perent. As you know in the relevant dialogue that preceded, the confederations of professionals, craftsmen, large companies, traders, had called for the freezing of the minimum wage due to the special circumstances caused by the pandemic. And indeed – as we all know – the GDP last year fell by about 8 percent. But what is also valid is the dynamism of the Greek economy, its prospects, which I personally trust”, the prime minister stressed.

He explained that “the increase we are deciding today obviously does not meet the needs of the employees. I would like to remind you, however, that it follows a giant programme that exceeded 40 billion euros, which for 18 months supported the income and the jobs, but also the liquidity of the companies. As well as the fact that this increase comes to complement a wave of tax cuts, but also lower contributions which in turn supported the disposable income of all employees. Now this aid is coming to strengthen the lowest paid. It has a symbolic meaning. But it is absolutely realistic. But its direction remains essential because it shows that the constant concern of this government is the protection of our weakest fellow citizens, but also because this increase – amidst the great difficulties of the pandemic – signals our optimism for the future of the Greek economy.”

