Greece is 3rd Most Searched Destination for Post-Covid-19 Travel

Greece is among the world’s most searched-for destinations for post-Covid-19 travel, ranking third on the list provided by ESTA, a US electronic system for travel authorisation.

Esta-america.com has analysed Google search volume data to reveal the global searches for destinations around the world and the countries that people are most looking forward to visiting when the travel gates finally open fully.

Greece is in third place with 108,780 searches per month.

The Maldives is revealed as the country travelers are searching for the most online, with 130,970 average monthly searches.

India takes the second spot with 130,750 monthly average searches.

Out of the top 10 most-searched-for countries, Asia is the continent that features the most, with four (five including Turkey) countries within it taking the top spots.

Hotspots such as Thailand, the Maldives and India are clearly grabbing the attention of aspirational wanderers with their golden beaches, scorching weather and bustling cultures.

There are some well-known holiday destinations that travelers aren’t as excited to visit again post-Covid, such as Morocco with just 14,840 average monthly searches, the United Arab Emirates with 13,700 searches and popular travel hotspot Laos with just 2,890 searches.

“The top 10 countries we’re most looking forward to visiting are all over the globe, which gives me great hope that both long-haul adventures, as well as mini city breaks will be popular again soon,” said Angelica Harding, director of international development at Esta-america.com.

The survey also reveals that travel aspirations have changed over the past year.

In August 2020, Italy was the country that travelers wanted to visit the most. It has now dropped down to the 13th spot. Following this, Mexico and Thailand have both been bumped down the list this year, too.

The data was collected on June 28, 2021. Search volume is monthly average from the last 12 months.

Following are the top 20 most searched-for destinations

for post-Covid-19 travel.

