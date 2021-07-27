Jet2 Group: Britons start holidays in 40 destinations without quarantine

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have on Monday 19th July recommenced flights and holidays to Amber List destinations, meaningfully vaccinated customers (and children travelling with them who are under 18) can now fly to over 40 quarantine-free destinations this summer from across ten UK bases.

With customers now able to plan and travel on flights and holidays to so many quarantine-free destinations, today marked a big step up in operations, with more than 60 flights departing today from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester, and Newcastle Airports.

Flights took off to sunshine hotspots including the Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca), Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain, (Malaga and Alicante), Portugal (Faro (Algarve) and Madeira) and Greece (Corfu, Zante, Kos, Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion) and Kefalonia), as customers looked to make the most of quarantine-free travel this summer and enjoy a much-needed holiday.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have a wide choice of over 40 quarantine-free destinations on sale for Summer 21, offering plenty of choice and flexibility for customers when it comes to enjoying a much-needed holiday in the sunshine.

The companies will also recommence quarantine-free flights and holidays later this week to Dubrovnik and Split from Leeds Bradford, Birmingham, Manchester, London Stansted, Newcastle, and Glasgow Airports after Croatia was recently added to the Green List. In response to the huge demand, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have recently added increased capacity to Croatia this summer. This includes more summer flights to Dubrovnik (from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, London Stansted, and Newcastle) and Split (Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, and London Stansted).

Following the news last week that fully vaccinated customers (and children travelling with them who are under 18) can enjoy, or look forward to enjoying, quarantine-free flights and holidays from across the UK to any destination on the Green or Amber List this summer, the company has experienced high demand from customers looking to get away to the sunshine, particularly in July and August.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Today marks a big step up for our award-winning operation, as we are now operating flights and holidays to over 40 quarantine-free destinations. Feedback from customers and independent travel agents has been telling us for some time that there is enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers looking to get away this summer, so it is fantastic to see full aircraft taking customers away to their favourite sunshine destinations.

“With fantastic deals available right now, a wide choice of sunshine hotspots, the best hotels and rooms to choose from and a track record for delivering industry-leading customer service, there is no better time for customers to book that holiday they have been dreaming of. We look forward to welcoming more customers back on board this summer and giving them the holiday, they deserve.”

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays to 40 quarantine-free destinations, customers can get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays win high-profile accolades before and during the pandemic, such as Which? Recommended Provider and TripAdvisor’s Best Airline – the UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, seeing the airline win five accolades at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines; or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection with the UK’s second-largest tour operator, Jet2holidays. As well as a choice of thousands of 2-5 star hotels through Jet2holidays, customers can take advantage of a million Free Child Places which are available this summer.

Jet2.com is continuing to follow the current CAA guidelines and regulations, including the use of face masks at airports and on board flights.