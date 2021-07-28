Greece confirms 2,874 new coronavirus infections on Wed., 15 deaths; 144 on ventilators. 281 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,874 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 10 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday day.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 485,015 infections (daily change: +0.6 pct). Of the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 118 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,316 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 15 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,926. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 144 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 82.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,799 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 196 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +28.1 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 167.

The median age of new infections is 41 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

From January 1, 2020 to the present, laboratories that report clinical samples tested have carried out 5,764,524 tests. Health centers and EODY units using the Rapid Ag testing method have checked another 6,706,725 samples. The rolling average of tested people in the last 7 days is 79,853.

Up to July 27, 2021, a total of 30,084,807 results of self-tests have been registered. Of the 756,469 who were invited for retesting, 62,084 tested positive.

On July 17, a total of 133 separate mass sample testings were carried out by EODY mobile units. Of 24,934 Rapid Ag tests, 514 were positive (2.06 pct).