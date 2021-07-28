Very high temperatures to prevail in Greece in the next days

Τhe heatwave that is gradually hitting Greece with extremely high temperatures as of Thursday will continue for many days.

According to the first estimation of the National Meteorological Service, the temperatures on Thursday will exceed 40C in many parts of the country and from Friday until Tuesday the temperatures will continue to be high reaching in the mainland up to 43C and 25 to 26C during the night.

Until Thursday northerly winds will blow in the Aegean which minimises the feeling of the heat but the winds will subside on Friday and the heat will be felt.

AMNA