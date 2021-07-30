Cretans showed compassion to an elderly seal
In contrast to everything that happened the past few days, in another part of Greece, in Crete, HUMANS showed compassion, informed us and took care of a seal that was out on a beach in Chania to rest and molt.
The elderly female seal had inflammation of the respiratory tract and was given a long-term antibiotic.
We would like to thank the veterinarian Mrs. Maria Kampouraki, member of ARION Veterinarian’s network, for treating the animal and all the locals and passer-by for notifying us!