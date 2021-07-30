Greece confirms 2,845 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 12 deaths; 165 on ventilators. 319 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,845 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 8 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 490,552 infections (daily change: +0.6 pct). Of the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 134 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,812 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 12 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,948. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 165 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 83 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,806 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 207 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +19.65 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 176.

The median age of new infections is 41 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

From January 1, 2020 to the present, laboratories that report clinical samples tested have carried out 5,794,970 tests. Health centers and EODY units using the Rapid Ag testing method have checked another 6,897,246 samples. The rolling average of tested people in the last 7 days is 86,713.

Up to July 29, 2021, a total of 30,238,317 results of self-tests have been registered, and 756,469 were invited for retesting.

On July 29, a total of 140 separate mass sample testings were carried out by EODY mobile units. Of 34,986 Rapid Ag tests, 493 were positive (1.41 pct).