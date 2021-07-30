PM Mitsotakis concludes tour of Rethymno, Heraklion regions in Crete

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis concluded a tour of the prefectures of Rethimno and Heraklion at the island of Crete on Friday.

At the University General Hospital of Heraklion, his second and last stop, the premier attended a broad meeting of health officials, including hospital directors, medical staff and officials from Crete’s 7th Health Division.

The focus of the premier’s tour was to encourage the public to become vaccinated against coronavirus.

PM Mitsotakis urges people to get vaccinated

“I am in the municipality of Agios Vassilios to personally inspect the mobile units and I am really happy that the response of the citizens is so great and warm. It is a given that here in Crete we must further increase the levels of vaccination and a very systematic effort is being made by everyone. We must be able to convince our fellow citizens who are still thinking about it to be vaccinated and the great value of mobile units is that they go to the citizens instead of asking the citizens to come to the vaccination centres,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

Mitsotakis added: “I want to ask you to overcome your hesitations, to overcome your concerns. You protect above all yourself, your families, but at the same time you contribute to the national effort, which we are making to finally end this pandemic. I had the opportunity to contact the doctors in the mobile unit and as they told me our fellow citizens who are in hospitals right now all unvaccinated. Let people who have some reservations realize how dangerous coronavirus is for all ages but also for younger people and realize that the vaccine is safe. It has no side effects. You should all hurry up and get vaccinated.”

AMNA