The National Park of Samaria on Crete will remain closed to the public from Saturday through Monday (July 31-August 2) due to the dangerously high temperatures expected on the island during the heatwave in Greece.

The Forestry Service of Chania said the reopening of the famous gorge in SW Crete will be announced following the latest weather forecasts.

Unnaturally high temperatures are expected in Greece through next Friday, August 6.