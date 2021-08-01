Greece records 1,605 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths, 172 on ventilators in the last 24h. 226 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 1,605 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 494,907 infections (daily change: +0.3 pct). Of the confirmed cases in the last 7 days, 155 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,806 to other confirmed cases.

There were also 10 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,975. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 172 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 83 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,808 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 163 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +7.95 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 172.

The median age of new infections is 41 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).