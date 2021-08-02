Greece confirms 2,156 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 8 deaths; 188 in ICUs. 279 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,156 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 8 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 497,061 infections (daily change: +0.4 pct). Of the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 155 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,687 to other confirmed cases.

A total of 188 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 80.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,815 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

There are also 8 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,983. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In addition, 167 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +2.45 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 173.

The median age of new infections is 41 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).