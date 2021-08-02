NMS: Heatwave the most intense of the last 40 years at least

Greece is currently experiencing one of the worst heatwaves of the last 40 years, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) said in a Twitter post on Monday, noting that it had given early warning of the phenomenon and classed it as dangerous.

“Given that the heat wave has started since Tuesday and will last until Friday with a duration of 11 days, it will be one of the most intense heatwave incidents of the last 40 years at least,” the tweet said.