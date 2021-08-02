PM Mitsotakis: We ask consumers to limit electricity demand at peak times

The measures already assumed in the previous days by all the agencies involved to guarantee the electricity supply and the plans in case problems arise due to the extremely high temperatures were examined at a meeting with the participation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the National Energy Control Centre in Kryoneri, Attica region on Monday. The meeting included the Energy and Environent Ministry leadership and with top officials of Independent Transmission Power Operator (ADMIE), the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO) and electric energy producers.

Mitsotakis stated after the meeting that Greece is faced with the worse heatwave since 1987. “As you can understand, this is a significant burden for the system as demand is very high. I want to reassure all Greeks that we have done whatever possible to guarantee the power supply in Greece but we ask consumers for their assistance in order to limit demand, especially during the peak times between 13:00 to 15:00 and especially in the night when the “important extra energy from photovoltaic units installed in the country is, unfortunately, not at our disposal”.

AMNA