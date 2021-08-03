Heatwave gripping Greece… 45.3C on Crete!

The heatwave gripping Greece until the end of the week showed temperatures rising to over 40C (104F) at 143 recording stations of the National Observatory of Athens/meteo.gr, and to over 43C (109.4F) at 22 stations.

The highest and record-high temperature registered was 46.3C (115.34F) at Makrakomi in Fthiotis, on the eastern seaboard of mainland Greece. This temperature rating is the highest ever recorded by the observatory in its history.

High temperatures were also recorded on Crete as follows:

High temperatures will continue on Tuesday, expected to reach a maximum of 44C-45C, while high overnight temperatures will create discomfort for residents of cities.

Winds will be northwesterly, registering up to 6 on the Beaufort scale.