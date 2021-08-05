Peloponnese: Fires north of Ancient Olympia, SW in Messinia

Two fire fronts are blazing through in the prefecture of Ilia, northwestern Poloponnese, on Thursday evening, Region Vice-Governor Vassilis Giannopoulos told Athens-Macedonian New Agency (ANA-MPA).

One front is burning at the Chelidoni area towards Kryoneri, a village north of the town of Ancient Olympia, and the other is burning away east of Kryoneri, towards the area of Lalas.

Several communities in these areas are being evacuated with difficulty, he added, as “several owners want to remain at their homes to try and protect them from the fire.”

AMNA