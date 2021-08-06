Forests and national parks in Greece off limits to the public until August 9

Any travel, stay, or driving through forests, national parks, Natura registered areas and glades is forbidden until Monday, August 9, throughout Greece, it was announced Thursday night, as Greece battles with massive fire fronts.

A legal act includes a ban on any activity that may lead to a fire, such as welding, burning of flammable material, and such. Fines are 1,000 euros for the first violation and 10,000 for the second, besides incurring criminal penalties.