Greece registers 2,925 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 21 deaths; 191 on ventilators. 353 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,925 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, of which 6 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Greece since the outbreak began are 509,596 (daily change +0.6%). Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 141 of them are linked to arrivals from abroad and 1,938 to already confirmed cases.

Intubated patients in hospitals total 191. Their median age is 64, and 82.2% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 years old or older. Since the start of the pandemic, another 2,836 have been discharged from ICUs.

In addition, 21 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of casualties from the start to 13,048. Of the latter, 95.2% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

Newly admitted Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours total 207 (daily change +7.25%). The average rate of admissions for the last 7 days is 175 patients. The median age of new infection is 40 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).