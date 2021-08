A 38-year-old man has died from injuries sustained at Ippokratios Politia in northern Attica, KAT hospital announced on Friday afternoon.

The man was a resident in the Varybobi region of the ongoing fires, and was transferred to KAT hospital in Athens at 14:00 on Friday with head injuries after a power pole fell on him.

Even though he showed no vital signs, doctors tried to resuscitate him for 70 minutes, to no avail, added KAT.

AMNA