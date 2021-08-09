German tourists not planning to cancel reservations in Mediterranean countries, despite fires (DRV)

German tourists have shown no inclination to cancel or change holiday reservations in the European south and Mediterranean countries battling fires, according to travel agents.

The German Travel Association (DRV), which represents both travel agents and companies, said that the summer is not lost. It noted that the holiday hotels of German travel agencies, especially reservations at the coastal ones, have been marginally affected.

DPA news agency reported that the interest of travellers to Greece and Turkey finding out if the areas they plan to vacation at have been affected by the fires, but as DRV noted, “There is no desire however to cancel or change the reservation,” DRV noted.