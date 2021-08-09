Greek gov’t provides detailed list of fire assistance by other countries
An updated list of the aid Greece received by European Union member states and third countries was provided by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Monday.
In a statement, the civil protection authority noted that it activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism (RescEU) from the first moment the fires began to unfold in Greece, at 21:30 on August 3.
A total of 21 airborne means of assistance, 1,286 firefighters and 250 vehicles were provided to Greece.
Below is the detailed list of the aid sent by countries participating in RescEU:
– Cyprus: 2 Air-Tractor aircraft and 40 firefighters (Aug. 4)
– France: 2 Canadair CL-415 aircraft (Aug. 6), 1 Canadair CL-415 aircraft (Aug. 7), 82 firefighters (Aug. 5), while an additional ground team of 161 people and 59 vehicles are expected on August 11
– Croatia: 1 CL 415 aircraft (Aug. 6)
– Sweden: 2 Air-Tractor aircraft (Aug. 6)
– Romania: 108 firefighters with 21 fire engines (Aug. 7)
– Spain: 1 Canadair CL aircraft 415 (Aug. 7)
– Czech Republic: 13 vehicles and 34 firefighters (Aug. 8)
– Poland: 143 firefighters with 46 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 9)
– Slovakia: 75 firefighters with 30 fire engines (expected arrival, Aug. 9)
– Germany: 2 divisions of 221 people with 46 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 10 and 11)
– Austria: 36 firefighters with 15 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 10)
The list below details the aid sent by non-EU countries:
– United States: 1 P-8 reconnaissance aircraft
– Russia: 2 Ilyushin-76 aircraft, 2 Mi8 helicopters
– Ukraine: 100 firefighters (Aug. 6)
– Israel: 16 firefighters (Aug. 6) and 2 Air-Tractor aircraft (Aug. 10)
– Switzerland: 3 helicopters (Aug. 7)
– Egypt: 2 helicopters (Aug. 7)
– United Kingdom: 21 firefighters (Aug. 8)
– Serbia: 34 firefighters and 13 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 8), 3 helicopters (expected arrival, Aug. 9)
– Kuwait: 40 firefighters and equipment (expected arrival, Aug. 9)
– Qatar: 66 firefighters and 3 vehicles (Aug. 8), another 66 firefighters (expected arrival, Aug. 9)
– Moldova: 25 firefighters and 4 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 10)
– United Arab Emirates: 1 helicopter (expected arrival, Aug. 10) and equipment (expected arrival, Aug. 13)
A member of staff from the European Commission arrived at the Greek civil protection headquarters on August 6, it was added.
Finally, the Mytilineos Group donated 4 leased Bell 214-Β1 helicopters for 60-days to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, “an important initiative to strengthen the country’s air fleet,” noted the authority.