Greece registers 3,475 new coronavirus infections on Wed., 19 deaths; 226 on ventilators. 468 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 3,475 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 15 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 524,871 infections (daily change: +0.7%). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 128 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,564 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 19 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 13,138. Of these, 95.2% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 226 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 85.4% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,854 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 246 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change:+16.59%). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 212.

The median age of new infections is 40 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).