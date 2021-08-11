Schools to reopen Sept. 13, with teacher & student health requirements

Schools in Greece will reopen on Monday, September 13, the Education Ministry said on Wednesday.

Teachers will be required to present a certificate of completed vaccination, or one of having contracted coronavirus within the last six months, or a negative laboratory test result that must be presented to the schools twice a week.

Higher education professors and students will have the same obligations as above.

Students must either present a vaccination certificate (if they are over 12 years old), or one of having contracted Covid in the last six months, or a negative self-test result that will also be presented twice a week.

Further protocols and details, including managing educational materials and supporting students, will be released closer to the start of the academic year.