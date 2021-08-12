Curfew in Chania extended to August 18

Current restrictive measures against the spread of the coronavirus in the city of Chania are extended to 18:00 on Wednesday, August 18, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection said on Thursday.

Restrictions went into effect on August 6 are as follows:

– Overnight curfew from 01:00-06:00, except for night workers and health emergencies

– A 24hr ban on the playing of music at all entertainment venues, including bars and cafes.

Also still in effect is a current nationwide ban on any fee-based functions or gatherings of more than 20 people at a private non-professional space.

The same set of measures remains in effect in the city oh Heraklion, Crete until Tuesday, August 17.