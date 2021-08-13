Crete Tops Kayak’s ‘Best Islands of Europe’ List

Crete is at the top of travel site Kayak’s “Best Islands of Europe” ranking singled out for its affordable prices, fine weather, and sandy beaches followed by Tenerife, Cyprus, Lanzarote, and Gran Canaria.

A leading travel search engine, Kayak looked at weather, accessibility, prices, things to do, child-friendliness, Covid-19 safety and sustainability on 70 islands for its ranking, then sub-divided these categories into a total of 19 factors. The islands with the best scores ranked high across a range of factors.

According to its “Best Islands in Europe” list, the Greek island of Crete is in the lead scoring high for its weather conditions, reasonable prices for accommodation, restaurants as well as local costs (food and transportation). Crete also boasts the highest number of sustainable and sandy beaches of all the islands under review, Kayak said.