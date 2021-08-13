Strong firefighting forces continue to operate in Gortynia, Ilia and eastern Mani

Strong firefighting forces remain in Gortynia and Ilia and specifically in areas of Ancient Olympia to contain immediately any rekindle of the fire.

According to the Fire Brigade, 14 fire engines with a 35-member crew from the Czech Republic, 60 fire engines with a 240-member crew from France, 56 fire engines with a 244-member crew from Germany and 13 fire-engines with 40-member crew from Austria assisted by one helicopter are operating in the region.

Meanwhile, 15 fire engines with a 40-member crew and a team of firemen on foot assisted by volunteers and the local administration’s water trucks are operating in eastern Mani.

AMNA