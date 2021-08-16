Hardalias hospitalized after ischemic event

Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias was hospitalized on Monday after an ischemic event.

Hardalias was at the Civil Protection Operations Center when the incident occurred and he was transferred to the Agia Olga Hospital.

According to a hospital statement, Hardalias was admitted at approximately 14:30, where he was examined and had both a coronary angiography and an angioplasty performed. Both were successful, Hospital Director Charalambos Priftis said, adding that the minister will remain in the Cardiology Clinic for observation.

Hardalias has been handling the coordination for the coronavirus and fire crises. His coordination duties will be carried out by Secretary General Vassilios Papageorgiou, who was already at the Ops Center when the incident occurred, Civil Protection noted.