Villia fire not threatening homes, appears result of arson, regional mayor says

Local authorities are helping firefighters in Villia, NW of Athens, and homes are not threatened for the time being, the mayor of Mandra-Idyllia region Christos Stathis told Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Monday afternoon.

“There is a huge effort to delimit the fire, under very difficult circumstances. Unfortunately there are indications the fire is a result of arson,” he noted, “but the priority is to prevent it from expanding.”

Stathis added, “Homes are not threatened at this point, but it’s burning down our forest, where they have not allowed us to create fire zones the last 30 years.”

The entire township of Mandra-Idyllia, to which Villia belongs, has turned over all its resources to firefighters, while evacuations of nearby villages are in process through the 112 European emergency number.

A total of 61 firefighters, a ground crew, and 25 fire trucks with 13 aircraft are operating in the Villia area, with volunteer firefighters, water trucks and heavy machinery.

