Firefighters trying to prevent fire in Vilia area from spreading, against shifting winds

The wildfire in the area of Vilia, western Attica, has gained strength on Wednesday afternoon, and reached very near the town itself.

Firefighters have not called for the village’s evacuation, as they have lined up all forces to prevent the fire’s front from approaching it, and the situation there is still dangerous, the Fire Brigade said.

The fire is currently near the rural road of Vilia and Porto Germeno, and is burning a large area on Mt. Pateras and the area among Vilia, Agios Georgios and Agios Sotiras.

The Fire Brigade has also been focusing on controlling the southern section of the fire toward Veniza, Gini and Agia Triada by opening fire lanes to prevent the fire from extending to Kantili and Meletaki.

Winds in the area are constantly shifting directions, but there are more airplanes and helicopters operating in the area, including the Russian Beriev-200.

According to data from the EU’s Copernicus satellite system, the fire has burned nearly 4,800 hectares (48,000 stremmas).

AMNA