Greece confirms 3,442 new infections on Wed., 25 deaths; 282 on ventilators. 361 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 3,442 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with 14 of these identified at the country’s borders, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said.

The total of infections since the pandemic began is 547,186 (daily change +0.6%). Of the confirmed cases in the last 7 days, 130 relate to travel abroad and 1,492 to already known cases.

There are 282 people on ventilators, and their average age is 64 years. A total of 84.0% have an underlying disorder and/or are aged 70 or over. Since the pandemic began, another 2,889 have been discharged from ICUs.

On Wednesday, 290 patients are admitted to hospital (daily change +33.03%), with the average rate of admissions for the past 7 days is 240 patients. The median age of new infections is 40 years (range 0.2 to 106 years) and the median age of the decesased is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).

On the same day, 25 patients died, bringing the casualty total to 13,278 since the pandemic began. A total of 95.2% had an underlying disorder and/or were aged 70 or more.