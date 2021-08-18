Measures against Covid-19 extended to Chania, Herakleion; also apply to Rethymnon
The local measures against Covid-19 in the regional units of Chania and Heraklion are extended after the re-evaluation of the epidemiological data by the subcommittee of Infectious Diseases and the National Committee for Public Health Protection against Covid-19.
In addition, the regional unit of Rethymnon is included in the same regime of special, local character, measures.
The measures in force are the following:
- Traffic ban from 01:00 in the evening until 06:00 in the morning, with the exception of work and serious health reasons.
- Prohibition of music all day.
- The measures are valid until Wednesday 25 August at 6:00.