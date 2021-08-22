Greece registers 1,948 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths, 318 on ventilators on Sunday. 170 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 1,948 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 559,186 infections (daily change: +0.3%). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 151 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,712 to other confirmed cases.

There were also 33 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 13,384. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 318 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. In addition, 229 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -18.21 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 255.

The median age of new infections is 40 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).