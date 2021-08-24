Greece confirms 4,608 new coronavirus infections on Tue., 32 deaths; 326 intubated. 344 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 4,608 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 23 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 566,812 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 170 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,923 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 32 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 13,466. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 326 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 83.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,926 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 293 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +9.74 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 272.

The median age of new infections is 39 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).