Greece confirms 3,273 new coronavirus infections on Wed., 42 deaths; 332 on ventilators. 250 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 3,273 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, of which 28 were identified at entry points to the country.

The total number of infections since the pandemic began is 570,077 people(daily change +0.6%). Of the confirmed infections in the last 7 days, 192 are related to travel from abroad and 1,912 to already known cases. The Rt index for Greece, based on infections, is assessed at 1.05.

There are 332 patients intubated today, with a median age of 65. A total of 84.3% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,936 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, 259 people were admitted to hospital (daily change -11.6%). The average rate of admissions for the last 7 days is 267 patients.

There are also 42 new Covid-19 deaths recorded, bringing the total of the pandemic’s victims to 13,059. A 95.3% of them had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those newly infected is 39 years of age (range: 0.2 to 106 years), and the median age of the deceased is 78 years of age (same range).

In the week August 16-22, there were 1,827 people admitted to hospital for Covid-19, while another 1,262 were discharged after becoming well, a ratio of 1.45.