Greece confirms 3,538 new coronavirus infections, 28 deaths on Thurs.; 336 on ventilators. 235 new cases on Crete

Greece registered 3,538 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 29 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 573,605 infections (daily change: +0.6 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 216 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,845 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 28 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 13,539. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 336 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 83.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,943 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 265 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +2.32 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 266.

The median age of new infections is 39 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).