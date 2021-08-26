Kikilias: Pilot programme for vaccinations outside churches

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Thursday announced a pilot programme for Covid-19 vaccinations in squares outside churches, in a interview with SKAI television.

The vaccinations will be done by mobile health ministry teams and will be begin this Sunday (29 August) on the island of Crete, followed by other cities in Greece.

The minister said that the programme will extend to areas outside churches with the collaboration of priests and the Holy Synod, reminding the active support given by Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos and the members of the Holy Synod for the vaccination programme in July.

AMNA