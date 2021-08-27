Two free self-tests for unvaccinated returning from holiday

The health ministry on Friday announced that two free self-tests will be provided for unvaccinated individuals returning from their holidays, which will be available in pharmacies from August 30 until September 6.

The measure was decided in the framework of a strong recommendation that people returning from their holidays get tested.

The free tests will be available for unvaccinated employees in the private and public sector, unvaccinated individuals aged between five and 17 years old (with tests picked up by their parent or guardian with the child’s AMKA number), and unvaccinated individuals aged 18-30 that have either an AMKA, PAYPAA or PAMKA number.

The results of the tests must again be uploaded on the self-testing.gov.gr platform for the issue of the relevant certificate.