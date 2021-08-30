Nineteen people arrested for forged documents

Nineteen people – all foreigners – were arrested between 23 August, 2021 and 29 August, 2021 at Heraklion Airport “N. Kazantzakis” and accused of carrying forged documents.

The 15 men and four women presented forged travel documents, ostensibly issued by France, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Slovenia and Georgia during passport control checks by the Heraklion Airport Police, in order to travel to Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Spain. The forged documents were confiscated.

A preliminary investigation is being carried out by the Heraklion Airport Police.