Plakiotakis announces financing of port infrastructure projects, shipping lines

Shipping and Island Policy Μinister Yiannis Plakiotakis on Monday announced the financing of 44 projects for the upgrading of port infrastructure on islands and the launch of 47 coastal shipping lines, through multi-year contracts.

“With proper planning and systematic work,” Plakiotakis said, “we have prepared and are implementing a comprehensive plan for the implementation of critical projects and the provision of critical connections in the island and wider sea areas of Greece.”

The establishment of the Integrated Maritime Policy in island areas and the refinement of the National Strategy for our islands are already bearing fruit. Approximately one billion euros of resources have been secured, which will be allocated for coastal shipping and the ports of our islands, providing solutions to two critical issues for islands: adequate and good-quality ferry connections and a modern and safe port infrastructure.”